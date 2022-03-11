Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted historic wins in the Assembly elections of four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – the front pages of leading newspapers on Friday played to the saffron beat.

Praises also poured in for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its spectacular performance in the Punjab Assembly election, and its relegation of the state's traditional political parties.

The Indian Express' banner headline said: "BJP, AAP, BJP, BJP, BJP," indicating four wins for the saffron party and one for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.