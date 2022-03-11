ADVERTISEMENT

Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

Praises poured in for AAP as well for its spectacular performance in the Punjab Assembly election.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Praises poured in for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well for its spectacular performance in the Punjab Assembly election, and its relegation of the state's traditional political parties.</p></div>
i

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted historic wins in the Assembly elections of four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – the front pages of leading newspapers on Friday played to the saffron beat.

Praises also poured in for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its spectacular performance in the Punjab Assembly election, and its relegation of the state's traditional political parties.

The Indian Express' banner headline said: "BJP, AAP, BJP, BJP, BJP," indicating four wins for the saffron party and one for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Front page of The Indian Express on Friday, 11 March. 

On the other hand, The Times of India's banner headline read, "BJP Breaks Cycle in UP; AAPheaval in Punjab," as the BJP became the only party in the last 30 years to win a second consecutive term in UP.

Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

Front page of The Times of India on Friday, 11 March. 

Hindustan Times showed BJP supporters celebrating the party's win by playing Holi with saffron colour.

"Saffron Holi in Heartland," the newspaper's front page headline said.

Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

Front page of The Hindustan Times on Friday, 11 March. 

Also Read

BJP Scripts Historic Win in UP, SP Tally Goes Up, While BSP Tanks

BJP Scripts Historic Win in UP, SP Tally Goes Up, While BSP Tanks
ADVERTISEMENT

Business Standard emphasised the party's total domination of the polls, saying, "BJP drubs Opposition 4-1."

Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

Front page of Business Standard on Friday, 11 March. 

The Telegraph delved into the ideological affiliations of the BJP, terming Uttar Pradesh as "Hindutva Pradesh" in its front page banner headline, adding, "Quiet flows the Shav Vahini of secularism."

Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

Front page of The Telegraph on Friday, 11 March. 

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won 255 out of the total 403 seats in the house. In Goa, it garnered 20 out of the total 40 seats, 47 out of the total 70 seats in Uttarakhand, and 32 out of the total 60 seats in Manipur.

AAP dominated the Punjab Assembly election, winning 92 out of the total 117 seats.

Also Read

AAP's Bhagwant Mann Meets Kejriwal & Touches His Feet, Day After Polls Victory

AAP's Bhagwant Mann Meets Kejriwal & Touches His Feet, Day After Polls Victory

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×