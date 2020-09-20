Rajnath Slams Opposition for Chaos in RS, Says “Even I’m a Farmer”

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 20 September condemned the ruckus by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after two of the three farmer Bills were passed in the House .

Slamming the Opposition in the media briefing along with other Union Ministers, Singh said: “Such an incident has never occurred in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha before.”

He further alleged that the opposition is trying to mislead the farmers of the country.

Further, in a bid to allay farmers' concerns, Singh said “friends, even I am a farmer” and reiterated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue to exist.