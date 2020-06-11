Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, 10 June, said that his government is united and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse-trading to destabilise the government.“How long will you do politics by indulging in horse-trading? It will not be surprising if Congress gives them a jolt in the time to come. Public can understand everything. Today's meeting was very fruitful. Everyone is united, we will meet again tomorrow,” Gehlot told the media after a meeting of party MLAs at a Jaipur resort on Wednesday.“Election (Rajya Sabha) is here. It could have been conducted two months back but they had not completed the buying and selling in Gujarat and Rajasthan, so they delayed it. The election is going to be conducted now and the situation is the same,” he added.The comments from Gehlot came after all the MLAs of the Congress party in Rajasthan and the independent MLAs supporting the government were summomed by the party high-command at a resort in Jaipur amid reports of the BJP trying to lure them to switch parties.Congress Shifts 21 Gujarat MLAs to Rajasthan; FIR Against ResortCongress MLA and Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi wrote to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau saying, “I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and Independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the government”.The development comes days before the Rajya Sabha elections, which will be held across various states on 19 June.Earlier, the Gujarat Congress, hit by resignations of three of its MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, had shifted 22 MLAs to a resort at Abu Road in RajasthanTwo Gujarat Congress MLAs Resign Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.