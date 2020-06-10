Rajasthan Congress MLAs on Wednesday, 10 June, were summoned to a resort in Jaipur for a meeting, with the party alleging an attempt to destabilise its government in the state, PTI reported.According to ANI, Congress MLA and Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi wrote to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau saying, “I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and Independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the government".Congress Shifts 21 Gujarat MLAs to Rajasthan; FIR Against ResortThe development comes days before the Rajya Sabha elections, which will be held across various states on 19 June.Earlier, the Gujarat Congress, hit by resignations of three of its MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, had shifted 22 MLAs to a resort at Abu Road in Rajasthan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.