Rajasthan Cong MLA's Claims 'Baseless', 'Vexatious': Sachin Pilot
Giriraj Singh Malinga had reportedly alleged that Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crore to join the BJP.
Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Monday, 20 July, referred to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga’s allegations against him as “baseless”, “vexatious” and “concocted”, reported ANI.
Giriraj Singh Malinga had reportedly alleged that Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crore to join the BJP and cross vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.
“I'm saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me.”Sachin Pilot
Pilot told ANI that he will be taking appropriate and strictest legal recourse available to him. Pilot also said that he remains unfettered and firm in his beliefs and convictions.
“I'll be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I'm sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I'll be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions.”
He further alleged that this was being done solely to malign him and “to stifle legitimate concerns that I raised against the Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of congress.”
“This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue”
Meanwhile hearing on a plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs on the disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly speaker has been fixed for 10:30 am on Tuesday.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.