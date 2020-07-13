Gehlot Claims Support of 109 MLAs Even as Ally BTP Pulls Out

As Deputy CM Sachin Pilot plunged the party into crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Monday, 13 July claimed that 109 MLAs had submitted letters of support to the Ashok Gehlot-led government, even as ally Bharatiya Tribal Party asked its MLAs to not vote in favour of either Gehlot or Pilot.

“With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts,” Surjewala told the media, as quoted by ANI.

“To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come. We will also give it to them in writing. We have requested them to come and discuss the situation,” he added.