Gehlot Claims Support of 109 MLAs Even as Ally BTP Pulls Out
Randeep surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution.”
As Deputy CM Sachin Pilot plunged the party into crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Monday, 13 July claimed that 109 MLAs had submitted letters of support to the Ashok Gehlot-led government, even as ally Bharatiya Tribal Party asked its MLAs to not vote in favour of either Gehlot or Pilot.
“With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts,” Surjewala told the media, as quoted by ANI.
“To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come. We will also give it to them in writing. We have requested them to come and discuss the situation,” he added.
He further said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution.”
Meanwhile, two MLAs of Congress’ ally Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), who had earlier supported Gehlot’s government amid the rebellion, were asked to to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly, ANI reported.
The letter issued by the BTP to its two MLAs said that they are ordered to not support either the BJP, the Congress, Gehlot or Pilot if the situation of a floor test arises.
After the Congress MLAs' meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday, the Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution supporting Gehlot.
In the resolution, the party said, “Strong disciplinary action should be taken against any Congress MLA, office-bearer who weakens party.”
Soon after the resolution was passed, in order to avoid any potential crossover, all the MLAs have been taken to a hotel by the Congress.the MLAs were taken to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.
Pointing out that the Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the political situation over the last 48 hours, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, had earlier, said, "If anyone has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state."
(With inputs from ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.