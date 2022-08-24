Raids, Resignation & Results – Top 10 Updates in Bihar As Nitish Wins Trust Vote

Two weeks after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar cold-shouldered the BJP, and partnered with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties to form the government in Bihar, the Kumar-led Grand Alliance won the trust vote in the Assembly on Wednesday, 24 August.

Right before 160 MLAs voted in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan,' all BJP MLA's walked out of the Assembly in protest.

The trust vote, however, was not the only thing that happened in Bihar on Wednesday. From resignations and raids to a heated exchange between leaders, here are the top 10 developments: