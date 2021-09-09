Rahul Gandhi Walks to Vaishno Devi, Says Doesn't Want to Make Political Comments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, visited Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday, 9 September, walking to the temple from Katra on foot.

According to IANS, this was his 11th pilgrimage in 10 years, from Vindhyachal to Vaishno Devi.

Gandhi told reporters, "I have come here to offer prayers to Mata and I don't want to make any political comments."

Videos showed the Congress leader walking to the shrine and the Congress Twitter handle also posted photos of Gandhi being blessed by the head priest of the temple.