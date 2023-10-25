'Nothing To Lose': Satya Pal Malik Chats With Rahul Gandhi on Article 370, Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 25 October, uploaded a video of him interviewing former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on a range of topics.

In the interview, which was shot on 14 October and lasts for almost 30 minutes, Gandhi posed questions to Malik about the Pulwama terrorist attack, 2020-21 farmers' protest, and the controversy surrounding businessman Gautam Adani.

Pulwama terror attack: Malik, who was the governor of J&K at the time the state was re-designated as two union territories, claimed that the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in a suicide attack, had been used by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its political ends.