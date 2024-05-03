The Politics Behind Rahul Gandhi's Move From Amethi To Rae Bareli In 2024 Polls

In a decision that has taken many by surprise, the Congress party has decided to field a non-Gandhi family member from Amethi in the Lok Sabha polls, while Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Rae Bareli. Kishori Lal Sharma, an Amethi old-hand, who has long been a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from Amethi. On Friday, just hours before the deadline to declare nominations for the two seats, the Congress ended all suspense surrounding what have traditionally been among the most important seats for the party.

Rahul Gandhi, who had been a three-time MP from Amethi since 2004, lost the seat in 2019 to BJP’s Smriti Irani. This time, the family scion has altogether given up the contest from the seat and has instead shifted to Rae Bareli—another familial bastion—given how his mother Sonia Gandhi became a Rajya Sabha MP earlier this year. Sonia Gandhi had been a Rae Bareli MP since 2004.

Both the seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.