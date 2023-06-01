Can Rahul Gandhi Challenge PM Modi? 5 Charts Explain His Rise & its Limits

How popular is Rahul Gandhi as a possible PM candidate? Can the former Congress president be an effective challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The recent survey by NDTV and CSDS offers very interesting insights on these questions.

Read the first part of our analysis of the survey data focusing on PM Modi's popularity and the three threats he faces in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now, coming back to Rahul Gandhi. There are a lot of positives that emerge from the survey for him but also some of the data that shows he still has a long way to go to be an effective challenger to the PM.

There are five key aspects that come out of this survey.