Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 8 June, took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims of India’s ability to protect its borders and said that it’s all a make-believe tactic to ‘keep the heart pacified.’Shah on Sunday claimed that after the United States and Israel, India is the only country that protects its borders as strongly.“India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah claimed.Rahul Gandhi on Monday retweeted the comment by Shah, saying, “सब को मालूम है ‘सीमा’ की हक़ीक़त लेकिन, दिल के ख़ुश रखने को, ‘शाह-यद’ ये ख़्याल अच्छा है।” (Everybody is aware of the reality of border tensions, but this is a good thought to pacify the heart.)‘Not an Inch of Land Would Go Away’: Ladakh MP on India-China RowRahul’s comments come amid Indo-China tensions in Ladakh that have garnered global headlines over the ongoing stand-off between the two nations.The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that India and China have agreed to “peacefully resolve” the standoff in Ladakh in accordance with various bilateral agreements. The Ministry stressed that military and diplomatic dialogue will continue to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh.“The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the Ministry said in a statement.The statement was based on deliberations held during a meeting on Saturday between military delegates of both the countries in the Chushul-Moldo region. While the Indian team was headed by Leh-based 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and the Chinese side was led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.It took place in a “cordial and positive atmosphere,” the ministry said.“Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the Ministry said.The Ministry stressed that both the countries noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.Indo-China Row Signals Breakdown of Confidence Building Measures(With inputs from IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.