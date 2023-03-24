Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as Lok Sabha Member Over Conviction in Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case on 23 March by a Surat court.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019, news agency ANI reported.
The development comes a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case against him.
In a rally in Karnataka Gandhi had allegedly said: "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"
Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi filed the criminal defamation case against him over the remark.
After the sentencing, Gandhi was granted bail to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.
Gandhi later took to Twitter to quote Mahatma Gandhi saying: "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."
