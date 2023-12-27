Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ To Begin on 14 January, Will Cover 14 States

After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set for ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ which will begin from 14 January, covering 14 states.
"On 21 December, Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi agreed to fulfill the wishes of CWC. AICC has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from 14 January to 20 March, from Manipur to Mumbai," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a press briefing on Wednesday, 27 December.
"In this yatra, Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with the youth, women and marginalised people. This yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 km and travel through 14 states – Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra," Venugopal added.
Other Details:
The yatra will be flagged off from Manipur's Imphal by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on 14 January.
Most of the yatra will be on a bus, with off and on walking stretches.
When asked about why Manipur was chosen as the starting point, Venugopal said, " the state was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people of Manipur."
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced from Kanyakumari on 7 September 2022 and concluded in Srinagar on 29 January 2023, covering 75 districts across the country.
