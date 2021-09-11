'Pushed BJP Into the Corner': Congress, AAP Take Credit for Rupani's Exit
As Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, AAP and Congress pat themselves on the back for his departure.
As Vijay Rupani, erstwhile chief minister of Gujarat, resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September, leaders of the opposition parties Congress and AAP took to Twitter to celebrate the development, claiming credit for his departure.
"CM Vijay Rupani has resigned. Hats off to each and every karyakarta of @INCGujarat for fighting a good fight despite the complete anarchy in Gujarat. @INCGujarat's consistent effort and #CovidNYAYYatra has pushed the BJP in the corner and forced them to take this decision," National Convenor of the INC Saral Patel stated on Twitter.
On the other hand, AAP leader Ram Kumar Jha claimed, "It was AAP who exposed Failures of #VijayRupani Government."
As Rupani completed five years in office on 1 August, the Congress had held nine-day long state-wide protests against BJP-led Cabinet in Gujarat, demonstrating against the state's education policy and condition of educational institutions in Gujarat.
Similarly, AAP, in order to mark Rupani's "misrule" in Gujarat, had initiated a protest campaign 'Agyaan Diwas', a sobriquet meant to mock BJP's 'Gyaan Shakti Diwas,' news agency PTI had reported.
On 17 August, the Congress had launched the 'COVID Nyay Yatra', a two-month long protest to demand an inquiry into the Rupani-led administration's allegedly negligent tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI had reported.
As Rupani's tenure comes to a premature end, the two opposition parties are patting themselves on the back for their campaigns against his regime.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.