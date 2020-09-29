Punjab Youth Cong Chief Detained in Delhi Tractor-Burning Incident

Delhi Police on Tuesday, 29 September, said it had detained Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon in the case where a tractor was set ablaze in the high security India Gate area on Monday to protest the three contentious farm laws, IANS reported.

The police said that its investigation in the case was underway and it was trying to identify others involved in the incident reported near India Gate on Monday.

An FIR has been registered under various sections including a non-bailable section of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and six people have been arrested in connection with the protest and the burning of the tractor, according to ANI.



Two vehicles have also been seized.