Tractor Set on Fire Near India Gate Amid Protests Over Farm Laws
“Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway,” the police said.
A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday, 28 September.
"Around 15-20 people gathered here and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Visuals shared by ANI showed a group of people dropping a tractor from a truck near India Gate. The tractor is later seen engulfed in flames.
This comes as protests against the three farm bills passed by Parliament and given assent to by the President have intensified in the last few days, especially in Punjab and Haryana. A bandh was observed in several states on Friday, with the Opposition parties also extending their support.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.