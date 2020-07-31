38 Dead After Spurious Liquor Consumption in Punjab, Probe Ordered
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.
The death toll in Punjab due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 38, officials said late on Friday, 31 July, reported PTI.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. "Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," he wrote in a tweet.
The inquiry panel will look into the facts and circumstances leading to the tragedy as well as any other connected issues relevant to the incident, an official statement said, reported IANS.
The Inquiry
The divisional commissioner of Jalandhar will inquire into the tragedy along with the joint excise and taxation commissioner and SPs (Investigation) of the districts concerned, an official spokesperson reportedly said.
The chief minister has given the commissioner the liberty to co-opt any civil or police officer or any expert to facilitate the expeditious conduct of the probe, news agency PTI reported.
Amarinder Singh also directed the police to launch a search operation to crack down on spurious liquor manufacturing units operating in the state. One person named Balwinder Kaur, has also been arrested, under the section dealing with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", NDTV reported.
The post-mortems of four victims – Jaswinder Singh, Kashmir Singh, Kirpal Singh and Jaswant Singh – will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.
Giving details of the case, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the first five deaths were reported from Mucchal and Tangra villages in Amritsar Rural area on the night of 29 July, the IANS report said.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.