38 Dead After Spurious Liquor Consumption in Punjab, Probe Ordered

The divisional commissioner of Jalandhar will inquire into the tragedy along with the joint excise and taxation commissioner and SPs (Investigation) of the districts concerned, an official spokesperson reportedly said.

The chief minister has given the commissioner the liberty to co-opt any civil or police officer or any expert to facilitate the expeditious conduct of the probe, news agency PTI reported.

Amarinder Singh also directed the police to launch a search operation to crack down on spurious liquor manufacturing units operating in the state. One person named Balwinder Kaur, has also been arrested, under the section dealing with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", NDTV reported.