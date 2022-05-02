Punjab Bans 3 Books for 'Distorting Facts' on Sikh History, CM Mann Orders Probe

The Punjab government banned three class 12 history books for allegedly distorting facts regarding Sikh history, the state's education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Sunday, 1 May. He also added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered action to be taken against the authors and publishers of the books.

"Sikh history is invaluable to all of us and to future generations. Misrepresented facts about Sikh history were presented in 12th class 'History Of Punjab' book. Issued action orders against the guilty authors / publishers on the direction of CM Bhagwant Mann and prohibited the use of books," Hayer said in a tweet, which was also retweeted by the CM.