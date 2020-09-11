Punjab’s Fugitive Cop: How Law Caught Up With Ex-DGP Sumedh Saini

“All it takes is one lamp to say ‘I challenge this darkness.’” - this is what human rights activist from Punjab Jaswant Singh Khalra said in his last speech before he was abducted 25 years ago.

Khalra unearthed thousands of illegal killings in Punjab until he was himself abducted by the police on 6 September 1995 never to be seen again.

His words of hope above may now be resonating among those fighting for justice for victims of enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings in Punjab. Exactly 25 years after Khalra’s abduction, former DGP Sumedh Saini, who once seemed invincible in Punjab, is on the run from the law.