Punjab's New Advocate General Shows Gap Between AAP in Power & AAP in Opposition

"CM Bhagwant Mann and Super CM (Arvind) Kejriwal had promised that they would provide justice in the sacrilege cases. This is the way they are going about it? By appointing the lawyer who defended the accused?" Daduwal added.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka said that Ghai's appointment was a "conspiracy to protect the accused in the sacrilege case".

The 2015 sacrilege incidents at Bargari in Faridkot district and the subsequent killing of two protesters in police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura has been one of the most central political issues in Punjab for the past seven years. The sacrilege was alleged to be the handiwork of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters.

As all this happened under the watch of the then Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)-BJP regime and their handpicked police chief Sumedh Saini, the Badals lost a great deal of support due to it.

The Congress, too, faced flak for the delay in punishing those behind the sacrilege incidents as well as the killings.