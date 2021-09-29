'PM Modi Breaking Relationships Between Indians': Rahul Gandhi
Saying that the idea of India goes behind its geography, he asserted "for me, India is the people who live here."
Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 29 September, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is injuring the relationships between Indian people of different communities.
"They say India is a territory, we say India is people, relationships. It's the relationship between Hindu and Muslim, between Hindu, Muslim and Sikh, between Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali. My problem with PM is that he's breaking these relationships."Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by news agency ANI
Addressing a gathering in Malappuram shortly after he arrived in Kerala on Wednesday morning, Gandhi said, "If he is breaking the relationships between Indians, he is attacking the idea of India. That is why I oppose him. And in the same way he breaks the relationships between Indians, it is my job, my duty and my commitment to build the bridge between the people of India."
"Every time he uses hatred to break a bridge b/w 2 Indians, my job is to use love to rebuild that bridge, & not just my job but our job. I can't build a bridge without understanding different traditions, ideas, different religions, different cultures in this country," he further asserted.
Saying that the idea of India must go beyond its geography, he asserted "for me, India is the people who live here."
Gandhi's statement comes a day after a crisis erupted within the Punjab Congress, following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief.
