Pre-Poll Lollipops: Sidhu's Latest Jibe as Punjab CM Channi Cuts Power Tariff
"Politicians offer lollipops... this is free, that is free, which happened in the last two months," Sidhu said.
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 2 November, at what may have been veiled jibes at his own party-led state government, attacked politicians who offer “lollipops” before polls.
He was speaking at the function for formation of Sanyukt Hindu Mahasabha, Punjab, reported TOI. News agency PTI quoted Sidhu as saying:
"They (politicians) offer lollipops... this is free, that is free, which happened in the last two months (ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls slated to be held early next year).”
He also suggested that if the state’s coffers are filled, then Rs 50,000 should be given to elementary training teachers.
His remarks come a day after the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced slashing of the power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for the domestic sector and increasing the dearness allowance for government employees.
What Else Did Sidhu Say?
Sidhu, in his address, reportedly wondered aloud if anybody would talk about the state’s welfare, and asked the people to prioritise voting for development over “lollipops”.
Sidhu further stated his objective as being “to bring back people's trust, which has faded away from a politician.” Then, he went on to state that Punjab had an outstanding debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, and blamed the state’s governments for the last 25-30 years for the same.
"Wherever there is talk of compromise, Sidhu throws away the post so that your trust is not broken. For me, it is a 'dharm yudh' (battle of principles) and I cannot be defeated in this 'dharm yudh', I know this,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.