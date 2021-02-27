Hold Me to My Last Tweet on 2 May: Prashant Kishor on WB Elections

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday, 27 February, tweeted saying that "one of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal and the people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," a day after dates for elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly were announced by the Election Commission.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter). PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he said.

Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to strategise for the elections in the state, where it faces a challenge from an emergent BJP.