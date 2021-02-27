Hold Me to My Last Tweet on 2 May: Prashant Kishor on WB Elections
“The people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD,” Kishor tweeted.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday, 27 February, tweeted saying that "one of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal and the people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," a day after dates for elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly were announced by the Election Commission.
"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter). PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he said.
Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to strategise for the elections in the state, where it faces a challenge from an emergent BJP.
In his previous tweet in December, Kishor had tweeted saying the BJP, in reality, will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal. "Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he posted.
8-Phase Elections in Bengal
The Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday.
Polling in Bengal will be held in eight phases. The dates are: 27 March, 1 April, 6 April, 10 April, 17 April, 22 April, 26 April, 29 April.
Results of the elections in all four states and one Union territory will be announced on 2 May.
In the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee is locked in a bitter tussle against an emergent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked by acrimonious campaigning and a string of defections. The Left-Congress alliance is also contesting the polls.
