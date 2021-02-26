EC to Announce Dates for Elections in Four States, 1 UT Today

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee is locked in a bitter tussle against an emergent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked by acrimonious campaigning and a string of defections. The Left-Congress alliance is also contesting the elections.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, will witness a multi-cornered contest, with the major players being the AIADMK-BJP on one side, and the DMK-Congress on the other. The arrival of former AIADMK leader Sasikala in the state after her release from jail recently has further generated speculation on how the elections will pan out.

In Kerala, the ruling LDF of Pinarayi Vijayan is pitched against the Congress-led UDF, while in Assam, the BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal will be looking to ward off the challenge posed by the Congress and its allies.

In Puducherry, the Congress-led government of V Narayanasamy recently fell as it lost the majority after the resignation of several members in the last one month, some of whom have joined the BJP.