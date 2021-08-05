Prashant Kishor Resigns as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Kishor and his political strategy company I-PAC has been instrumental in designing campaign strategy for Opposition parties and his recent success with Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly Elections has even caught the eye of the Congress leadership.

On 13 July, Kishor met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. According to reports, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat were also at Gandhi's residence when the meeting took place.

Ever since then, buzz in political corridors regarding his future role in the Congress party have come up, specifically regarding a new post of General Secretary in-charge for election strategy.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Gandhi has told Kishor to join the Congress if he is interested in helping the party win elections. The report, citing Congress sources, states that Kishor's plan involves a complete organisational overhaul of the party, including a new parliamentary board.