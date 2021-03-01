Year Ahead of Punjab Polls, Prashant Kishor Joins Amarinder’s Team

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, 1 March joined Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s team as his political advisor “in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.”

The development comes as Punjab is set to go to polls in early 2022, where Singh is keen on returning for another term as the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said: “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab! (sic)”