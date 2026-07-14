Prashant Kishor vs BJP: Why Bankipur Is More Than Just a Bypoll

The Bankipur Assembly constituency is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. It is an urban area within Patna district. The constituency encompasses posh localities such as Boring Road, Krishnapuri, Kidwaipuri, Dakbungalow, and Fraser Road, as well as slum areas like Mithapur, Yaarpur, and Shivpuri, among others.

With an electorate of approximately 3.79 lakh, the constituency's electoral history reveals that Kayastha caste voters play a decisive role. Virtually all political parties have fielded candidates and secured victories here by taking this caste factor into account. Thakur Prasad—a Jan Sangh leader at the time and father of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad—won this seat in 1977. Prior to that, in 1963, Krishna Ballabh Sahay won the election from this seat on a Congress ticket and became chief minister.

Subsequently, in 1967, Mahamaya Prasad Sinha won from here on a Jan Kranti Dal ticket and also became chief minister. Sunil Mukherjee, the founding secretary of the CPI in Bihar, also reached the Legislative Assembly after winning from this seat in 1972.

In 1995, veteran BJP leader and kar sevak Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha won from Bankipur, and continued to win consecutive elections until 2005.