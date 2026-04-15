BJP's Samrat Choudhary Set To Become Bihar’s New Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar, paving the way for Samrat Choudhary to become the state’s first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Choudhary was elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and subsequently the NDA Legislature Party on 14 April. He is likely to take oath at the Raj Bhavan on 15 April. Both Deputy Chief Ministers will be from the Janata Dal (United).
According to The Indian Express, Samrat Choudhary’s elevation marks the culmination of a 59-year journey for the BJP and its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, in Bihar.
Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, stating, “For me, this is not merely a position, but an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar and to fulfil their trust and aspirations.”
Analysis showed that Choudhary’s appointment represents a significant political shift in Bihar, a state known for its influential political movements.
The transition follows Nitish Kumar’s resignation only months after an assembly victory, highlighting the BJP’s growing political influence and the end of an era dominated by Nitish’s governance model.
Celebrations erupted at the BJP’s Bihar state office in Patna, where workers decorated the premises with rope lights, a giant LED lotus, and balloons.
Coverage revealed that party workers gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans and bursting firecrackers as news of Choudhary’s election spread. Hoardings congratulated Choudhary, referring to him as the “proud son of Ang Pradesh and the pride of Bihar.”
“Bihar will move forward with more pace now,” a party worker told a journalist while adjusting his saffron scarf, reflecting the optimism among BJP supporters.
Choudhary’s political journey began as a founding member of the Samata Party alongside George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar.
Reporting indicated that he joined the BJP in 2018 and quickly rose through the ranks, culminating in his selection as Chief Minister-designate.
The transition was marked by Nitish Kumar’s public endorsement and a smooth handover, with NDA MLAs welcoming Choudhary after his election as leader.
While the BJP celebrated, the JD(U) adjusted to its new role as junior ally. Further examination highlighted that the choice of an OBC leader as Chief Minister signals continuity in Bihar’s social justice politics, but also presents challenges for the BJP to maintain communal harmony and advance reforms in urbanisation and industrial investment.
The transition was described as smooth, with Nitish Kumar walking from the official residence to Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation, accompanied by Choudhary and Deputy CM-elect Vijay Kumar Choudhary.
As details emerged, the outgoing Chief Minister greeted supporters, and the BJP office remained festive in anticipation of the swearing-in ceremony.
“Our goal is to realise the motto of Viksit Bihar,” Samrat Choudhary stated, outlining his commitment to the state’s development.
Choudhary’s elevation is seen as a historic milestone for the BJP in Bihar, ending decades of coalition politics where the party played a secondary role.
Analysis further noted that the new government faces the dual challenge of sustaining social justice gains and addressing economic development, with expectations high among both party workers and the public.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.