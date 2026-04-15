BJP's Samrat Choudhary Set To Become Bihar’s New Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar, paving the way for Samrat Choudhary to become the state’s first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Choudhary was elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and subsequently the NDA Legislature Party on 14 April. He is likely to take oath at the Raj Bhavan on 15 April. Both Deputy Chief Ministers will be from the Janata Dal (United).