‘Terrorist, Go Back’: Bhopal NSUI Workers Chant in Front of Pragya
NSUI workers in Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, on Wednesday, 25 December, raised "Aatankwadi wapas jayo" (Terrorist, go back) and "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans when the MP visited the varsity campus, news agency ANI reported.
Pragya had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the University over attendance issues.
Later, reacting to the incident, the MP termed the NSUI workers as “traitors” adding she will take action against them.
Earlier in the week, Pragya had courted controversy when, in a video that went viral on social media, she could be seen confronting fellow travellers on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight.
(With inputs from ANI)
