‘Terrorist, Go Back’: Bhopal NSUI Workers Chant in Front of Pragya

NSUI workers in Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, on Wednesday, 25 December, raised "Aatankwadi wapas jayo" (Terrorist, go back) and "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans when the MP visited the varsity campus, news agency ANI reported.

Pragya had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the University over attendance issues.