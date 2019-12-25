‘Terrorist, Go Back’: Bhopal NSUI Workers Chant in Front of Pragya
NSUI workers in Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, on Wednesday, 25 December, raised "Aatankwadi wapas jayo" (Terrorist, go back) and "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans when the MP visited the varsity campus, news agency ANI reported.

Pragya had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the University over attendance issues.

Later, reacting to the incident, the MP termed the NSUI workers as “traitors” adding she will take action against them.

“They called an MP a terrorist. These words are illegal and indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action,” she told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the week, Pragya had courted controversy when, in a video that went viral on social media, she could be seen confronting fellow travellers on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight.

The row had begun after she was requested to surrender a pre-allotted seat due to rules that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers from occupying the emergency row.

(With inputs from ANI)

