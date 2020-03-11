Shivraj, Maharaj Together in BJP: Ex-MP CM on Scindia Joining BJP

In the run-up to the November 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had centred its campaign around a slogan, "Maaf karo Maharaj hamara neta toh Shivraj (Sorry Maharaj, our leader is Shivraj)" to take on the Congress.

Chouhan was then the BJP chief minister and was seeking a fourth term in office. Scindia, a member of the royal family that once ruled Gwalior, is popularly known as Maharaj among his supporters.