‘BJP Rejected’: Mamata Congratulates Kejriwal on Delhi Results

Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested the Delhi election on four seats in alliance with the Congress. The alliance is staring at a massive defeat in the national capital.

"We are not at all disappointed, people have given their mandate (for AAP). The biggest message is for the BJP that poisonous campaign and statements will not work," Jha told reporters.