'Masterstroke': Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at RS Prasad Post Cabinet Exit

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 8 June, took a dig at the recent Cabinet reshuffle, mocking the removal of several senior leaders, including IT Minister RS Prasad and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, from the Union ministry.

The Shiv Sena MP observed that veteran leaders such as Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot had been pulled out of the Cabinet.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad always used to boast about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, terming them as masterstrokes. However, this time, this 'masterstroke' seems to have rebounded on him," Raut said, news agency ANI reported.