PM Modi Will be Ousted in 2024, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav
He said the people of the country are tired of the rising inflation and unemployment.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, 29 October, in an exclusive interview to The Quint, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be ousted in 2024 as the people of the country are tired of the rising inflation and unemployment.
On being asked who would be the next prime minister, Lalu said this would be discussed at a later date.
When asked if Rahul Gandhi has the credentials to become the prime minister, he said that it did not matter what one person says or thinks.
Lalu said that all like-minded parties and all UPA ministers should meet and discuss the same. When asked if Rahul Gandhi is a prime ministerial candidate, he said that this would be answered by the Congress party and not by him.
Lalu termed the recent unrest in Tripura as pure mischief.
"They are spreading communalism in the society. They (BJP) feel that by communalisation, they will continue to benefit in elections and will continue to get power. When the temple of Lord Krishna in Moscow (Russia) was demolished by the people there, I spoke in Parliament. Why don't the people of Vishwa Hindu Parishad go there and stop it? They are just lions in their own house, hellbent on destroying poor Muslims," he said.
Lalu Yadav said that the government is giving everything to private companies; whatever those people (industrialists) ask for, the government auctions it. Railways was given to the private sector.
"You don't even have towels and sheets available on the train. So now you take food, blankets, sheets from home and then travel. The government has finished everything."
Lalu expressed happiness on returning to Patna after three and a half years and said it seems like he is home.
"People did injustice to me, harassed me. I missed the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. However, when I got a chance in this by-election, I came. This time the public will show them their place."
Holding an election rally after six years, Lalu said that he felt as if he was with his family, his army.
"People get charged up after hearing my name. People want to hear and see me."
Ahead of Bihar's by-elections on 30 October, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, after six years, had addressed a public meeting in Tarapur as part of his party's electoral campaign on Wednesday, 27 October.
Thousands had gathered for the address, and some broke police barricades when Lalu Yadav's helicopter landed in Tarapur, provoking a stampede-like situation in the area.
The RJD leader, who has spent the last three years either in jail or recovering from illness, had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as Nitish Kumar, saying that Kumar became the chief minister "dishonestly."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.