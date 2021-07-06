Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, Modi Govt Creates New 'Ministry of Cooperation'
This will provide separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement.
The PM Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation, for the purpose of realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity from cooperation), news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 6 July.
This development comes ahead of the cabinet expansion likely to take place on Wednesday evening.
This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country.
According to PTI, the Ministry of Cooperation will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives.
The creation of this new ministry fulfils the budget announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PTI reported, quoting sources.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
