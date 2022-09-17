As PM Modi Turns 72, President Murmu, Oppn Leaders and Colleagues Extend Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, 17 September, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

Modi's birthday is often marked with development initiatives while the BJP launches 'seva' (service) activities. It was no different this year as he will speak at four programmes linked to diverse fields, including the release of cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Wishing him, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hardwork, dedication and creativity continue to advance.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted him, saying his transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated 'Bharat' to newer heights of glory.