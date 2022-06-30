'Vikas, Bal Thackeray's Hindutva': Highlights of Fadnavis-Shinde's Joint Address

The long-drawn political turmoil in Maharashtra has led to an unexpected outcome, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announcing on Thursday, 30 June, that Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra with the BJP's support.

Fadnavis, who had been speculated to take over as the CM, also said he will not be a part of Shinde's Cabinet. He claimed the BJP has the support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.

Here are the key highlights of Fadnavis's address: