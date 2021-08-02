Probe in Pegasus Project Must, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 3 August, backed the demand for an investigation into the Pegasus Project reports, saying that "a probe should be done".

"There has been talk of telephone tapping for so many days... The issue is being raised in parliament and there are news reports in the media... So definitely it should discussed and looked into... the whole thing should be made public," CM Kumar told reporters.

With regards to such allegations, each claim should be seen and steps should be taken accordingly, he added.