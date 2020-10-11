Party Workers Thrash Cong Woman for Questioning Ticket to ‘Rapist’

A group of men, alleged to be Congress workers, thrashed a woman party leader in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the candidature for the upcoming bypolls of a man, who she accused of being a rapist, IANS reported on Sunday, 11 October.

The woman, identified as Tara Devi Yadav, protested over a ticket being given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria, claiming that he is 'a rapist’.