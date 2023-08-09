Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition coalition 'INDIA' against the central government is expected to resume in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 9 August.

On Tuesday, the Lower House saw several fiery speeches on the no-confidence motion as many Opposition MPs slammed the government over the violence in Manipur.

Initiating the discussion, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had also moved the motion in the Lok Sabha, posed three questions to PM Narendra Modi on Manipur. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra said that the no-confidence motion "defies political sense."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver his remarks in the no-confidence motion debate on Wednesday. He was recently reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname case.

Watch the LIVE proceedings from 11am here: