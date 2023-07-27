Monsoon Session LIVE: ‘INDIA’ MPs To Wear Black in Protest Over Manipur Unrest

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Members of the Opposition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) grouping will reportedly come to Parliament dressed in black on Thursday, 27 July, as a mark of protest over the unrest in Manipur.
Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over the Manipur issue followed by a discussion on the same.
On Wednesday, 25 July, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the ruling government amid ruckus in the House.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed in the Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had filed the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.
In view of the no-confidence motion, the Congress had issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.
'INDIA MPs Will Wear Black To Oppose Atrocities in Manipur': Raghav Chadha
Speaking on Opposition MPs wearing black in Parliament on Thursday, AAP MP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today."
"This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief. We will try to make the Govt realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the Govt to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State Govt of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked," he added, as per news agency ANI.
JD(U) Issues Whip Over Delhi Services Bill
The JD(U) has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to support the party's stand in Parliament against the Centre's Bill on the control of services in Delhi.
'Manipur is Burning, PM Modi Should Show Some Sensitivity': Sanjay Singh
"Today is the 4th day of team INDIA's protest & we have been demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. Manipur is burning and people are residing in relief camps. But PM Modi is comparing INDIA with terrorist groups & saying that he would come to power in 2024. He should at least show some sensitivity," suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, as per news agency ANI.
Opposition MPs To Wear Black in Protest Against Manipur Unrest
