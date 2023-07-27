Monsoon Session LIVE: ‘INDIA’ MPs To Wear Black in Protest Over Manipur Unrest

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Members of the Opposition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) grouping will reportedly come to Parliament dressed in black on Thursday, 27 July, as a mark of protest over the unrest in Manipur.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over the Manipur issue followed by a discussion on the same.

On Wednesday, 25 July, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the ruling government amid ruckus in the House.