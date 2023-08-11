Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The ongoing session of Parliament is scheduled to end on Friday, 11 August, after an unsuccessful No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government on the previous day.
The Opposition had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday even while PM Modi was speaking in the House – his first speech in Parliament during the ongoing session.
Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA grouping will meet to discuss the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House. Chowdhury was suspended after the government moved a resolution against him for alleged misconduct.
Ruckus is expected in Parliament on the final day as the Opposition will demand a longer discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 whereas the Centre is willing to engage in a shorter discussion under Rule 176.
Congress' Manickam Tagore issued an adjournment motion in the LS to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
The No-Confidence Motion was defeated in the Lower House via voice vote on Thursday.
Central Goods and Services Tax To Be Tabled Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Bill aims to impose 28 percent GST on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos.
Key Highlights of PM Modi's Speech on Thursday
"In 2018, I had said that the motion is not a floor test of the government, it is the floor test of the Opposition. At that time, they were not even able to gather all of Opposition's votes."
"For the Opposition, the party is bigger than the country. They don't care about the poor's hunger, they only care about their hunger for power."
"You let the House function on the conditions put by your most corrupt ally."
"You conducted the last rites of the UPA in Bengaluru. I should have expressed my condolences then. You were conducting the last rites of UPA and celebrating."
"The 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' is the biggest example of dynasty politics. The founders of our Constitution had rejected dynasty politics."
"This is not 'mohobbat ki dukaan', this is 'loot ka bazaar'."
"Home Minister addressed and discussed Manipur peacefully. There was a genuine attempt to find solutions. But the Opposition was only interested in Manipur."
"I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Manipur that the country is with you. We all will find a solution together. Peace will be restored and Manipur will again embark on the path of development."
INDIA Leaders To Discuss Suspension of Adhir Ranjan
Leaders of the INDIA grouping will meet at 10:00 AM on Friday to discuss the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House.
Chowdhury was suspended after the government moved a resolution against him for alleged misconduct.
Monsoon Session To Conclude Today
