Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament Sessions Begin With Ruckus Over Manipur Unrest

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament began at 11:00 am on Friday, 21 July.

On Thursday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid ruckus over the unrest in Manipur and demands by the Opposition for a discussion over the issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre, meanwhile, repeatedly said in both Houses that it is ready for a discussion on the matter and questioned the Opposition's motives behind not letting Parliament function.

Ahead of the session, PM Modi addressed the media and said that the incident in Manipur of women being paraded naked is "shameful for any civilised society."