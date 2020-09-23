Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session Adjourned Prematurely Over COVID-19

The Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 23 September, considering safety of parliamentarians against the backdrop of rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said.

The Chairman delivered his concluding remarks ahead of the adjournment, saying that holding the Parliament session had required some innovative thinking and appreciated the efforts of all those involved in making the session smooth.

The Monsoon Session, which began on 14 September, has witnessed passage of several major bills moved by the government, including contentious farm Bills and three crucial codes on labour laws and those which sought to replace ordinances issued in the last six months.

According to IANS, sources said the lower House is likely to adjourn its proceedings after taking up a few matters, including Zero hour.