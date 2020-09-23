RS Passes 3 Key Bills on Labour Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 23 September, passed three labour reforms as the Opposition continued their protest over farm bills outside the Parliament.

The Opposition boycotted both the Houses on Tuesday and had written to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, asking him not to pass the three labour related bills in Rajya Sabha, in the absence of the MPs from the Opposition party.

“Don't let it get passed unilaterally... will be a blot on democracy,” wrote the Opposition, reported NDTV.