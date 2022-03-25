ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament: HM To Introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in LS

Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of the Parliament here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Parliament. Representational Image.</p></div>
With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Friday, 25 March.

The Parliament had adjourned on Thursday amidst protests from Kerala Congress MPs over the SilverLine semi-speed rail corridor project. They were later stopped by the Delhi Police from marching to Parliament.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will also be held in Parliament on Friday.

  • Lok Sabha passed The Appropriation Bill, 2022

  • Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there are no plans to privatise the Railways

  • Opposition members on Wednesday sloganeered against the Narendra Modi government, demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel

  • TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that 21 people have been arrested in the case of Birbhum violence in Bengal

  • The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February

11:10 AM , 25 Mar
What's on Lok Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Matters Under Rule 377

  • Bills Listed: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amend) Bill, 2022 & The Finance Bill, 2022

  • Private Members' Business (Resolutions)

11:10 AM , 25 Mar
What's on Rajya Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Private Members' Business (Resolutions)

11:10 AM , 25 Mar

Adjournment Motion To Discuss Increase in Fuel Price Hike

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion for discussing increase in price of diesel, petrol, LPG cylinders.

11:10 AM , 25 Mar

Zero Hours Notice To Withdraw the MP Quota for Admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas

BJP MP Sushil Modi has moved a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the Member of Parliament Quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.


