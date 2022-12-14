‘Pappu is in…’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Scathing Response to Mahua Moitra

As the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha continues in full swing, All India Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Mahua Moitra and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are knee-deep in a war of words.

On Tuesday, 13 September, during a discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-2023 and Demands for Excess Grants 2019-2020, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a multitude of issues.

A day later, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued back and forth by responding to the allegations by the TMC leader.