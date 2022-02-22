Pak PM Imran Khan Challenges PM Modi for Debate; India Yet To Respond

Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan told Russia TV on Tuesday, 22 February that he wants to have a televised debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported.

"I would love to debate Narendra Modi on TV," Khan said in the interview.

He added that such a debate would help the two countries work on their strained relations and give a boost to the peace process.

The cricketer-turned-politician added that a debate would be beneficial to the billion-plus people of the Indian subcontinent, who have much to gain through better ties with Pakistan.