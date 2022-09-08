Absolutely Atrocious: Cong Slams Centre Over IT Raids Against CPR, Oxfam, IPSMF
"A deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it's atrocious that independent research, advocacy organisations, and trusts like the Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam, and Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation have been raided.
"Its a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Ramesh said in a video that he posted on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids and surveys in separate cases related to alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Act violations, tax evasion, and the illicit funding of registered political parties across the country, official sources said.
The raids targeted CPR, international NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based IPSMF.
