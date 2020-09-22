Congress, Other Opposition Parties Plan Protests Over Farm Bills

Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, have announced plans to stage protest against the two controversial farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha – amid dissent both inside and outside Parliament.

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against the government on 24 September. It will also collect two crore signatures from the farmers which the party will submit to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of these bills.

The decision to hold country wide protest was taken at the meeting of the Congress general secretaries, state in-charges to discuss the important issues.

This comes in the aftermath of the chaos that ensued in Parliament, on Sunday, during the passage of two controversial farm bills.